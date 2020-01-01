A few numbers...

almost any number of South Bridges

almost any number of hardware monitor chips

almost any number of hard disks

almost any number of temperature readings

almost any number of voltage readings

almost any number of fan speed readings

almost any number of PWMs SpeedFan can handle:

Disclaimer

This program is aimed at the power user. At those who know what they're doing. I've known of no real problem caused by SpeedFan, but may be it's due to the fact that once it made the PC explode and the user disappeared in the blast, thus being unable to report :-) Anyway: SpeedFan can be extremely useful, but you should first watch its behavior before setting and forgetting it.

Feedback

You can contact me at alfredo [at] almico.com if you've got any question or suggestion or discover any strange behavior. I'd appreciate an e-mail from those of you who try and find useful my program. Just a line of text will do.

Thanx for your attention.

Links